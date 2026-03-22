‘QC ReVibe’ program slated

“As we improve and beautify our commercial areas, we must also ensure that public spaces are used fairly and efficiently,” Belmonte said. “This parking system is about creating order, improving access, and making our streets work better for everyone.”

Under the dry run overseen by the Transport and Traffic Management Department, vehicles will be permitted to stay in a parking slot for a maximum of three hours. While parking remains free during this period, the city government stated it will issue notices of violation to motorists who exceed the time limit.

The local government cited that these interim regulations will remain in effect until the proposed Public Pay Parking Ordinance is passed by the city council.

Officials said the program aims to ensure that public spaces are used efficiently while the city continues to develop more accessible walkways and improved infrastructure in its primary business hubs.