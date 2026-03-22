QC to test new parking system on Tomas Morato, Timog

The Quezon City government will begin a test run of a new parking system along Tomas Morato Avenue and Timog Avenue starting Monday, 23 March.
City officials said the proposed parking regulation is part of the QC ReVibe program, which aims to develop public spaces through improved infrastructure, safer walkways, and more accessible areas.
Mayor Joy Belmonte said the initiative seeks to ensure that busy commercial districts such as Tomas Morato and Timog comply with guidelines that enhance public use and accessibility.
“As we improve and beautify our commercial areas, we must also ensure that public spaces are used fairly and efficiently. This parking system is about creating order, improving access, and making our streets work better for everyone,” she said.
During the dry run, which will be overseen by the Quezon City Transport and Traffic Management Department (TTMD), vehicles will be allowed to park in designated slots for a maximum of three hours.
The city government said parking will remain free during the test period, but notices of violation will be issued to motorists who fail to comply with the rules.
Officials added that the system will be implemented until the proposed Public Pay Parking Ordinance is passed.