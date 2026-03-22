QC to test new parking system on Tomas Morato, Timog

The Quezon City government will begin a test run of a new parking system along Tomas Morato Avenue and Timog Avenue starting Monday, 23 March.

City officials said the proposed parking regulation is part of the QC ReVibe program, which aims to develop public spaces through improved infrastructure, safer walkways, and more accessible areas.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the initiative seeks to ensure that busy commercial districts such as Tomas Morato and Timog comply with guidelines that enhance public use and accessibility.