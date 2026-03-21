RPOC-NCR OKs 16 resolutions on ASEAN Summit, Holy Week security

The RPOC-NCR, which coordinates between national government agencies and local government units, emphasized that the resolutions will guide its efforts in addressing both routine and emerging public safety challenges.

The council also highlighted the need for close coordination among national agencies and local government units to ensure a safe and orderly environment.

“Mahalaga ang unang meeting na ito dahil dito natin itinakda ang magiging gabay ng ating mga hakbang sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa rehiyon,” Biazon added.

Biazon said the council’s strategic direction over the next three years aims to strengthen coordination in law enforcement, emergency preparedness, and crisis management, ensuring that Metro Manila remains secure during major events and daily operations alike.