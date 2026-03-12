PPOC holds first-quarter joint meeting in Zambales

The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) held its 1st Quarter Joint Meeting, including the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC), Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC), and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), at the Balin Sambali in the capitol town of Iba, Zambales, on 11 March 2026.

According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the meeting focused on Memorandum Circular No. 114 S. of 2026 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The memorandum circular pertains to the implementation of a 4-day work week in all government offices, including measures to reduce the use of government vehicles and promote efficient fuel consumption.

The meeting also discussed the province’s preparation for the possible occurrence of “The Big One,” with Ebdane stressing the importance of more organized coordination among all municipalities, agencies, and departments to ensure an immediate response to any disasters.

Ebdane also noted that the meeting veered toward infrastructure projects and programs that would further develop the province, including bidding to host the Palarong Pambansa and the CLRAA 2026, broadening services of the capitol, and expediting medical services at primary hospitals.

“Darating ang araw na ang Zambales ang magiging pinakamayamang probinsiya sa buong Pilipinas. We have the resources that will lift us up,” he added.

Meanwhile, government agencies such as the Zambales Police Provincial Office, the Philippine Army, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, PDRRMC, BFP, PADAC/PTF-ELCAC, and the DILG presented updates, accomplishments, issues, and concerns during the meeting.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan, led by Vice Governor Jaq Khonghun, along with Board Members Rundy Ebdane, Eric Matibag, Jury Deloso, Carl Eric Rico, Nestor Pacheco, and Daniel John Lachica, as well as the mayors of the municipalities of Zambales, were present at the meeting.

Also in attendance were department heads of the Provincial Government, officials from various government agencies, and representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).