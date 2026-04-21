Biazon welcomes P54-M Maynilad fine

Biazon said the penalty and rebate are important steps in recognizing the hardships experienced by residents, but he stressed that financial compensation must be matched with concrete, long-term infrastructure improvements.

“While this cannot undo the inconvenience experienced by our constituents, we expect that it will serve as a reminder to the water concessionaire to fulfill its obligation to deliver continuous and reliable service,” Biazon said.

The mayor also called on government agencies to assess the water quality of Laguna de Bay, which serves as a primary source for the concessionaire. He questioned whether the condition of the lake is hindering water treatment and distribution.

“This should not be addressed with temporary solutions alone,” Biazon said. “We need long-term measures to ensure a sufficient, safe and continuous water supply.”

The move follows a meeting in March where Biazon summoned Maynilad officials to explain recurring service interruptions and demand a reliable roadmap for the city’s water security.