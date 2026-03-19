Muntinlupa demands better Maynilad service

“We cannot just rely on temporary solutions,” Biazon said. “What Muntinlupeños need is clear, reliable, and long-term service.”

The local government proposed a more organized distribution system, suggesting Maynilad divide the city into “quadrants” with dedicated tankers to ensure same-day water delivery to parched neighborhoods.

Beyond emergency measures, local officials pushed for a timeline on infrastructure development and the expansion of water sources to prevent future shortages.

The meeting also addressed complaints regarding road restoration following Maynilad’s pipe-laying projects. Company officials committed to closer coordination with the city to ensure roads are repaired properly and on time.

Biazon said the city will continue to monitor the utility provider’s performance to ensure a stable supply for the “main international gateway” city’s residents.

Maynilad serves the west zone of the Greater Manila Area, which includes Muntinlupa, and has faced recurring supply issues linked to water quality and infrastructure limitations.