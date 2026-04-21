Maynilad fined P54M; Biazon pushes long-term fixes

Ruffy Biazon welcomed the decision of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office to penalize Maynilad Water Services Inc. for failing to provide continuous water supply in the West Zone.

The MWSS-RO imposed a P54.28 million fine on Maynilad and ordered a P327.96 rebate for affected consumers. Biazon said the penalty recognizes the hardship faced by residents but stressed the need for lasting solutions.