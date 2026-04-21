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Maynilad fined P54M; Biazon pushes long-term fixes

Maynilad fined P54M; Biazon pushes long-term fixes
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Ruffy Biazon welcomed the decision of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office to penalize Maynilad Water Services Inc. for failing to provide continuous water supply in the West Zone.

The MWSS-RO imposed a P54.28 million fine on Maynilad and ordered a P327.96 rebate for affected consumers. Biazon said the penalty recognizes the hardship faced by residents but stressed the need for lasting solutions.

Maynilad fined P54M; Biazon pushes long-term fixes
Over P54-M penalty imposed on Maynilad for water service obligation failure

“While this cannot undo the inconvenience experienced by our constituents, we expect that it will serve as a reminder to the water concessionaire to fulfill its obligation to deliver continuous and reliable service,” Biazon said.

Maynilad fined P54M; Biazon pushes long-term fixes
Muntinlupa demands better Maynilad service

He also called for a closer review of water quality in Laguna de Bay, a key source for domestic supply, to determine its impact on treatment and distribution.

“This should not be addressed with temporary solutions alone. We need long-term measures to ensure a sufficient, safe, and continuous water supply,” he added.

Maynilad
Muntinlupa City
Mayor Ruffy Biazon
MWSS

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