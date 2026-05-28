C-Entertainment shines at KISF 2026: How many names do you recognize?

Chinese entertainment continues to expand its global reach, and the latest nominations for the KISF Global OTT Awards 2026 prove just how influential C-dramas and Chinese stars have become in the international streaming scene.
The Korea International Streaming Festival (KISF) Association unveiled the nominees for its upcoming awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding achievements across global OTT and streaming platforms. Among the nominees are several familiar names from Chinese entertainment, ranging from rising newcomers to established stars dominating international fandoms.
Major C-entertainment nominees at KISF 2026
Song Weilong — Shine on Me
Song Weilong continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the most recognizable young actors in Chinese drama today. His nomination for Shine on Me marks another milestone in his steadily growing international popularity.
Tian Xiwei — Pursuit of Jade
Tian Xiwei’s breakout momentum continues as she earns a Best Lead Actress nomination for Pursuit of Jade. Known for her charming screen presence and versatility, she has quickly become one of the most talked-about actresses of her generation.
Deng Kai — Pursuit of Jade
Deng Kai receives recognition for his supporting performance, further proving the strength of Pursuit of Jade as one of the most celebrated dramas among this year’s nominees.
Li Xue — Born to Be Alive (China) — Daylight Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Rising stars in the spotlight
Lin Muran — Dead End
Benjamin Tsang — Justice Is Mine
Lai Weiming — Shine on Me
This category highlights fresh talent making waves in streaming content. Lai Weiming’s inclusion also reflects the growing popularity of Shine on Me beyond China.
Leah Dou — Her
Singer-songwriter and actress Leah Dou earns a nomination that signals her growing crossover success in acting and OTT productions.
Best Asian Content nominees
Two highly discussed Chinese dramas secured nominations in this major category:
Pursuit of Jade — starring Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei under Tencent Video, iQIYI, and Haohan
Shine on Me — starring Song Weilong and Zhao Jinmai under Tencent Video and Xixi Pictures
Both dramas have generated strong online fan engagement and reflect the increasing global demand for Chinese storytelling on streaming platforms.
Technical and creative excellence
Best Creative
Born to Be Alive — starring Yang Zi and Hu Ge
Best OTT Original
In the Name of Justice
Best Visual Effects
Love Beyond the Grave — starring Dilraba Dilmurat and Chen Feiyu
Fantasy and visually ambitious productions continue to stand out internationally, and Love Beyond the Grave receiving a Best Visual Effects nomination comes as little surprise considering the drama’s star power and large-scale production.
C-entertainment’s growing global presence
The Korea International Streaming Festival Association aims to build a worldwide platform connecting the content, technology and screen culture industries.
As international audiences continue embracing Asian dramas beyond K-dramas alone, events like KISF help spotlight the growing diversity and influence of Chinese entertainment worldwide.
So, how many of these names and dramas do you recognize?