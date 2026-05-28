C-Entertainment shines at KISF 2026: How many names do you recognize?

Chinese entertainment continues to expand its global reach, and the latest nominations for the KISF Global OTT Awards 2026 prove just how influential C-dramas and Chinese stars have become in the international streaming scene.

The Korea International Streaming Festival (KISF) Association unveiled the nominees for its upcoming awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding achievements across global OTT and streaming platforms. Among the nominees are several familiar names from Chinese entertainment, ranging from rising newcomers to established stars dominating international fandoms.

Major C-entertainment nominees at KISF 2026

Best Lead Actor (Male)

Song Weilong — Shine on Me

Song Weilong continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the most recognizable young actors in Chinese drama today. His nomination for Shine on Me marks another milestone in his steadily growing international popularity.

Best Lead Actor (Female)

Tian Xiwei — Pursuit of Jade

Tian Xiwei’s breakout momentum continues as she earns a Best Lead Actress nomination for Pursuit of Jade. Known for her charming screen presence and versatility, she has quickly become one of the most talked-about actresses of her generation.

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Deng Kai — Pursuit of Jade

Deng Kai receives recognition for his supporting performance, further proving the strength of Pursuit of Jade as one of the most celebrated dramas among this year’s nominees.

Best Director

Li Xue — Born to Be Alive (China) — Daylight Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Rising stars in the spotlight

Best Newcomer (Male)

Lin Muran — Dead End

Benjamin Tsang — Justice Is Mine

Lai Weiming — Shine on Me

This category highlights fresh talent making waves in streaming content. Lai Weiming’s inclusion also reflects the growing popularity of Shine on Me beyond China.

Best Newcomer (Female)

Leah Dou — Her

Singer-songwriter and actress Leah Dou earns a nomination that signals her growing crossover success in acting and OTT productions.

Best Asian Content nominees

Two highly discussed Chinese dramas secured nominations in this major category:

Pursuit of Jade — starring Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei under Tencent Video, iQIYI, and Haohan

Shine on Me — starring Song Weilong and Zhao Jinmai under Tencent Video and Xixi Pictures

Both dramas have generated strong online fan engagement and reflect the increasing global demand for Chinese storytelling on streaming platforms.

Technical and creative excellence

Best Creative

Born to Be Alive — starring Yang Zi and Hu Ge

Best OTT Original

In the Name of Justice

Best Visual Effects

Love Beyond the Grave — starring Dilraba Dilmurat and Chen Feiyu

Fantasy and visually ambitious productions continue to stand out internationally, and Love Beyond the Grave receiving a Best Visual Effects nomination comes as little surprise considering the drama’s star power and large-scale production.

C-entertainment’s growing global presence

The Korea International Streaming Festival Association aims to build a worldwide platform connecting the content, technology and screen culture industries.

As international audiences continue embracing Asian dramas beyond K-dramas alone, events like KISF help spotlight the growing diversity and influence of Chinese entertainment worldwide.

So, how many of these names and dramas do you recognize?