Olivia Rodrigo condemns sexualization of women’s fashion

Addressing the criticism during her appearance on The New York Times Popcast, Rodrigo pointed out that she had previously performed in more revealing outfits without receiving similar backlash.

“I’ve been on stage in a sparkly bra and little shorts, which is my right. That’s fun. I felt cool and comfortable with that, and that wasn’t inappropriate,” Rodrigo said.

She described the criticism as “weird” and called it a form of “rhetoric,” arguing that it reflects the messages young girls are often exposed to regarding clothing and how their bodies are perceived.

For Rodrigo, the controversy points to a deeper issue in cultural attitudes toward women’s clothing, noting that some people still labeled her “fully covered up” outfit as inappropriate.

“It just shows how we really normalize pedophilia in our culture,” she added, highlighting how women’s fashion is often viewed through a sexualized lens without consideration of the wearer’s intent.

Rodrigo said her style choices are a form of self-expression and artistic inspiration. She cited alternative icons such as Kathleen Hanna and Courtney Love as influences whose aesthetics align with her own creative vision.

Rodrigo’s fans have continued to support and defend her as the issue gained wider attention online. Many pointed out that babydoll silhouettes are rooted in 1990s grunge and riot grrrl culture, providing important context for the outfit’s inspiration.