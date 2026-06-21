Child found dead, suspected slayer arrested

The body of a six-year-old girl was found dead Friday in a mango orchard in Victoria, Tarlac, hours after she was reported missing, local authorities said.
According to the Police Regional Office 3, the Victoria Municipal Police Station launched a search operation immediately after receiving a missing person report on 19 June.
The search led officers to a farm area where they discovered the body of the victim, identified by her family as Ella.
An initial examination revealed severe injuries, including strangulation marks on the girl's neck, facial hematoma from heavy punches, fractured lips, and signs of sexual assault, police said.
Investigators have requested a comprehensive medico-legal examination by the Tarlac Provincial Forensic Unit to determine the exact cause of death.
In a follow-up operation, police apprehended a minor identified by the alias "Angelo," who is a person of interest in the case.
The victim's grandmother told police that the suspect, a family acquaintance who had lived with her for nearly four years, picked up the girl from school at around 2:30 p.m. Friday using a kolong-kolong — a motorized tricycle with a side carrier.
The suspect was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.