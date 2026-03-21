Chuck Norris dies at 86, leaves an action-packed legacy

Action icon Chuck Norris, whose name became synonymous with toughness both on screen and in pop culture, has died at the age of 86. His family confirmed that he passed away on 19 March, with the announcement made through an Instagram post the following day. No cause of death was disclosed.

Norris rose to global fame through a string of action films in the 1970s and 1980s, including The Delta Force and Missing in Action, before cementing his legacy as the stoic lawman in the hit television series Walker, Texas Ranger. A real-life martial arts champion before entering Hollywood, he brought authenticity to his roles, becoming one of the defining action stars of his era.