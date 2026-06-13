‘Nurse the Dead’ mixes laughs and chills

iWant is set to blend scares and humor in its newest original series Nurse the Dead, which recently premiered on the streaming platform. The project also marks a milestone as iWant’s first Filipino-produced series filmed in Hollywood, helmed by award-winning Filipino-American filmmaker and screenwriter Mark Labella.

The supernatural comedy follows Noa Reyes (Jelynn Sophia Malone), a hardworking Filipina nurse navigating the pressures of hospital life while secretly dealing with spirits that linger in her workplace. The ensemble cast also features Anthony Jennings, Princess Punzalan, Ruby Rodriguez, Gigette Reyes and Tootsie Guevara, adding both heart and humor to the otherworldly story.