Actor Chuck Norris hospitalized

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — American action star Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii for an undisclosed condition, Hollywood news site TMZ reported Thursday, citing a source who said the actor was “in good spirits.”

A representative for Norris did not immediately comment on the report, which said the “emergency” occurred within the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai.

Norris turned 86 last week, marking the event with a video of him boxing on social media and saying “I don’t age. I level up.”