Philippine Army marks 129 years

He also urged the Army to continue improving its capabilities.

“Let this day renew your commitment to sharpening your capabilities, broadening your experience, and raising the standard of service,” Marcos said.

“A forward-looking Philippine Army stands firm in defense while remaining compassionate in the fulfillment of your duty,” he added.

‘Matatag na Hukbong Katihan’

Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete highlighted the institution’s gains and initiatives in line with this year’s theme, “Ang Inyong Matatag na Hukbong Katihan.”

“As we mark 129 years of service, we move forward with confidence–because our greatest asset has always been, and will always be, the Filipino Soldier. It is for this reason that we celebrate this anniversary, anchored in the very essence of who we are as an institution and for the people we serve. And we proudly say, na kami ang inyong matatag na Hukbong Katihan,” Nafarrete said.

During the event, Marcos and Nafarrete also recognized outstanding officers, enlisted personnel, civilian human resource staff and Army units who demonstrated the organization’s core values of honor, duty and patriotism.

Nafarrete said the Army remains committed to serving the nation with integrity, courage and dedication.

The Army chief added that the anniversary marks not a culmination but a continuing effort to strengthen the institution’s capabilities and role as a pillar of the nation.