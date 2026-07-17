Marcos cited that around 50,000 positions aboard European Union-registered vessels were placed at risk due to longstanding deficiencies. He furthered that by improving maritime education and training, strengthening certification procedures, upgrading facilities and equipment, and coordinating with international partners to keep the Philippines compliant with global standards, the government assured that the Philippines remain the number one supplier of seafarers in the world.

"Through these efforts, we will continue to safeguard the global employability of Filipino seafarers," Marcos Jr. said.

Around 327 cadets completed their undergraduate degrees: 146 in Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation and 181 in Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering.

Another 21 students graduated from the PMMA Graduate School under Master/Master of Science in Shipping Management and Master/Master of Science in Maritime Education and Training programs.

Moreover, Marcos Jr. said that Filipino mariners remain among the most trusted in the world because of their competence, professionalism, and dedication. He cautioned, however, that the industry’s confidence in Filipino seafarers should not be taken for granted.

"This reputation is not permanent. It must be earned by every generation," he said.

Marcos Jr. said the government was also attending to the safety and welfare of seafarers passing through conflict-affected waters, particularly amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.

"Your safety and welfare remain our priority. Your government will always be within reach, ready to help," the President said.

Furthermore, Marcos Jr. urged the graduates to carry the reputation of Filipino seafarers with competence, humility, and integrity as they begin their careers aboard commercial vessels or enter government maritime service.

"Wherever your journey takes you, you will uphold the proud reputation of a Filipino seafarer," he said as he reminded the graduates that their diplomas carried not only their individual achievements but also the confidence of an international industry in the quality of Philippine maritime education.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Commodore Joel Y Abutal PMMA linked the administration’s maritime reforms to the Academy’s continuing institutional expansion and emphasized that investments in training infrastructure would allow its graduates to respond to increasingly complex technologies and requirements in the global shipping industry.

Abutal cited the new academic building for marine engineering, the Simulator Research Center, and the institurion’s solar power grid, along with the planned completion of a 200-bed cadet dormitory and the deployment of full-mission bridge and engine room simulators.

The Academy also signed a memorandum of understanding with Expertise France under the Global Ports Safety Project funded by the European Union and the French government. The partnership is expected to strengthen maritime safety and emergency-response training through the provision of firefighting equipment.

PMMA likewise strengthened its partnership with Mokpo National Maritime University of South Korea, which Abutal said would sustain cooperation between the two institutions and expand shipboard training opportunities for cadets across an international fleet.

"These alliances ensure that PMMA is not just keeping pace with global standards—we are helping to define them," Abutal said.

In addition, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez, Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis, Zambales Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. and Zambales 2nd District Representative Doris "Nanay Bing" Maniquiz were also present to grace and witness the commencement exercises.