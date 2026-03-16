Army honors fallen soldiers ahead of 129th anniversary

The Philippine Army held a wreath-laying ceremony and interfaith service at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Libingan ng mga Bayani on Monday to honor soldiers who died in service to the country.
Army officers, enlisted personnel, civilian employees and guests gathered at the memorial site in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City to pay tribute to both known and unknown soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said the ceremony serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by generations of soldiers in defending the country’s freedom.
“We are but the beneficiaries of these hopes and dreams. We are their sons and daughters living the freedom made possible by their labor, their courage, and their ultimate sacrifice,” Nafarrete said in his message.
Aside from honoring the fallen, Nafarrete urged troops to remain steadfast in their faith and commitment to service.
“May this interfaith and prayer service remind us of the enduring impact of a life devoted to God and country. Our faith is the one, true, and reliable constant that gives us strength to forge ahead through the storm,” he said.
Nafarrete added that even as soldiers pass on, their legacy of service continues through future generations of troops.
The wreath-laying ceremony forms part of activities leading to the Philippine Army’s 129th founding anniversary, which will be celebrated on 19 March at the Headquarters Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio.
Executive Secretary Ralph Recto is expected to attend the anniversary program.