Army honors fallen soldiers ahead of 129th anniversary

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete said the ceremony serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by generations of soldiers in defending the country’s freedom.

“We are but the beneficiaries of these hopes and dreams. We are their sons and daughters living the freedom made possible by their labor, their courage, and their ultimate sacrifice,” Nafarrete said in his message.

Aside from honoring the fallen, Nafarrete urged troops to remain steadfast in their faith and commitment to service.