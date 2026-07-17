"Ironically, one of the best things that ever happened to me was failing. Three attempts and multiple operations, that is how much I wanted to join PMMA," Trilles said in his valedictory address.

"On my first two attempts, I was not admitted to the Academy. I could have accepted that PMMA simply was not meant for me. But I chose to try again. On my third attempt, I was finally given the opportunity to wear this uniform."

"And today, by God's grace, I stand before you as the valedictorian of the Salighirang Class of 2026," he added.

A Philippine Coast Guard scholar from Tigaon, Camarines Sur, Trilles follows in the footsteps of his father, who also graduated with the academy's highest distinction in 1993.

Marcos, who led the graduation rites at the PMMA Complex in San Narciso, said the class name "Salighirang" was derived from the words "salig," signifying trust and symbolizing light, and "hirang," meaning chosen and serving as a pillar and role model.

The academy conferred degrees on 327 midshipmen, including 146 Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportationgraduates and 181 Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering graduates. Another 21 students completed programs under the PMMA Graduate School.

Also present during the ceremony were PMMA Superintendent Commodore Joel Y. Abutal; Assistant Superintendent for Academics, Training, Research and Extension Prof. Ronald G. Magsino; Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis; Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez; Zambales Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr.; and Rep. Bing Maniquis, along with other local officials and maritime leaders.

Founded 206 years ago, PMMA is the country's premier government-funded maritime institution, producing merchant marine officers who go on to serve in the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and the global merchant fleet.

The Philippines remains the world's largest supplier of seafarers, accounting for about 14 percent of the global seafaring workforce. Around 226,000 Filipino seafarers are deployed worldwide, including roughly 25 percent of officers and ratings serving on European vessels.