According to Nartatez, this is why the PNP has been aggressive in its campaign against loose firearms, stressing that firearms become dangerous when they fall into the wrong hands. He cited the recent incident at a school in Tacloban City as a clear example.

“We in the PNP fully trust the wisdom of lawmakers on the proposed measure pushing for liability of gun owners who are residing with minors and failed to secure their weapons,” Nartatez said.

The statement came as lawmakers deliberate House Bill No. 10058, which seeks to hold gun owners living with minors liable if they fail to safely secure their firearms.

Under the proposal, firearm owners would be required to keep their guns in tamper-resistant safes or face civil liability and the revocation of their firearm licenses. The bill also directs the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office to verify compliance during periodic inspections and firearm license renewals.

The proposed legislation was filed following the fatal shooting at a school in Tacloban City that claimed the lives of three students and injured 20 others. The incident prompted renewed calls for stricter firearm safekeeping requirements and stronger accountability for gun owners whose negligence may place minors and the public at risk.

Nartatez said the PNP remains prepared to provide technical recommendations should lawmakers seek the organization's assistance in refining the proposed measure, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen responsible gun ownership and support measures that prevent firearms from being accessed by unauthorized persons, especially children.

“The PNP is ready to make the necessary recommendations if needed by the authorities,” he underscored.