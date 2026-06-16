Netflix drops trailer for 'The Last House'

In the film, Greta Lee and Wagner Moura star as a happily married couple who, on what would have been a regular day, find all their doors and windows locked and no way of opening them. According to director Louis Leterrier in an interview with Netflix's blog Tudum, the film "...challenges the idea of a safe haven, turning a family home into a hostile environment where survival demands unity." With the central characters are pushed to their limits, he explains further "I think about how my own family would respond and handle something like that. I connected with the stakes of the film and the character on a deep level because of that.” Leterrier is also the creative mind behind the films Now You See Me and Lupin.

In the film's trailer, which just dropped today, we see Lee and Moura as the married couple, who discover that the front door won’t open, and neither will their windows. No attempt to break out works, and their neighbors are faced with the same dilemma. As the clip quickly goes from Day 1 to Day 1,183, you see them grappling with their new reality, and finding ways to survive. In one scene, you see the outside overgrown with plants and wildlife, while the family learns to grow their own food indoors. And then someone mysteriously shows up asking for help. In all this time, they are unsure of what strange forces have kept them locked in all this time.

Watch the full trailer below.