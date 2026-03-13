Netflix announces 'Kpop Demon Hunters' sequel

Streaming giant Netflix announced on Friday it would release a sequel to "Kpop Demon Hunters", its most popular film of all time and a two-time Oscar nominee.

The animated film, about a K-pop girl group descended from demon slayers, is the latest Korean tale to enjoy global recognition.

"KPOP DEMON HUNTERS will return for a sequel written and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans," Netflix posted on X.

The film is nominated for two Academy Awards this Sunday — Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Its hit track "Golden", which dominated music charts worldwide, also won Best Song Written for Visual Media, becoming the first K-pop song to win a Grammy.

Korean-Canadian director and writer Maggie Kang, who created the original and will also be in charge of the sequel, previously said that she wanted to "portray Korean culture authentically".

"I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," Kang said, according to Netflix.

Launched in June last year, the film followed the critical success of other works exploring Korean and diasporic experiences, such as "Parasite", "Squid Game" and "Pachinko".