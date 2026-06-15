‘Teach You a Lesson’ lives up to its name

At the heart of the story is the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a fictional agency created to safeguard students, teachers and families from abuse and misconduct within the education system. When conventional methods fail, the bureau’s operatives are dispatched to investigate incidents, confront offenders and restore order.

Leading the cast is Kim Moo-yul as Na Hwa-jin, a former member of a highly classified military division who now serves as one of the ERPB’s most effective inspectors. Calm under pressure and physically formidable, Hwa-jin has earned a reputation as the bureau’s strongest weapon against school violence.

What sets the drama apart is its willingness to blur the line between authority and vigilantism. The ERPB’s agents are far from ordinary civil servants. Trained to handle dangerous situations, they often rely on forceful and unconventional methods to deliver justice, creating a fast-paced narrative filled with tension and action.

The series has also sparked debate among viewers and commentators for its portrayal of justice within South Korean schools. While many have applauded the drama for shining a spotlight on the emotional and physical toll of bullying, others have expressed concern over its reliance on forceful retaliation as a solution. A South Korean teachers’ union has pointed out that the show’s approach can oversimplify complex issues affecting students and educators, raising questions about whether punishment alone can address deeper problems within the school system.

Joining Moo-yul are Lee Sung-min as Choi Gang-seok, Jin Ki-joo as Im Han-rim, and Pyo Ji-hoon as Bong Geun-dae, completing a team dedicated to taking on cases that others are unwilling or unable to solve.

The show also serves as the final screen project of veteran South Korean actor Song Young-kyu, who passed away in August 2025 at the age of 55. He plays the villainous Congressman Ryu Kwang-pil.

Teach You a Lesson is directed by Hong Jong-chan, known for Juvenile Justice and Her Private Life, and penned by writer Lee Nam-kyu of Daily Dose of Sunshine. It is now streaming on Netflix.