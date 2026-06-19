The series defining youth conversations

The ensemble cast has also become a talking point online. Performances by Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon have drawn strong reactions, while supporting characters are earning their own spotlight for adding emotional weight and realism to the story.

Newly released stills show the Educational Rights Protection Bureau navigating tense, high-pressure school cases. The images highlight not just the main team but also secondary characters whose personal struggles are resonating with audiences and fueling online discussions.

At the center of the series is a bold premise: an institution created to enforce accountability in education, even if it means operating beyond conventional rules. The team steps into conflict zones within schools, confronting issues that traditional systems struggle to resolve.

The characters driving the story include Na Hwa-jin, a former special forces operative turned inspector known for his direct and unflinching approach; Choi Gang-seok, the Education Minister defending the bureau’s controversial mission; Im Han-rim, a junior inspector whose calm exterior hides fearless resolve; and Bong Geun-dae, a young KAIST graduate whose analytical mind gets pulled into the emotional realities of field work.

Directed by Hong Jong-chan, known for Juvenile Justice and Mr. Plankton, the series continues to gain global traction as audiences — especially younger viewers — respond to its mix of action, emotion and moral tension.