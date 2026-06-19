The series defining youth conversations

Netflix’s Teach You a Lesson is striking a chord with young viewers worldwide, holding the number one spot on the platform’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV list for a second consecutive week.
The series continues its strong momentum, logging 21.10 million views and 225.80 million viewing hours in a single week. It topped charts in 46 countries — including Korea, Japan and Singapore — and landed in the Top 10 across 91 territories, from the United States and United Kingdom to India, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. The Philippines is among the countries where the show remains a steady favorite.
What’s fueling the hype among younger audiences is its intense storytelling and high-stakes school setting, where authority, students and parents collide in a system pushed to its limits. Viewers have been praising its mix of action, emotional drama and socially-charged themes that feel both gripping and relatable.
The ensemble cast has also become a talking point online. Performances by Kim Mu-yeol, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon have drawn strong reactions, while supporting characters are earning their own spotlight for adding emotional weight and realism to the story.
Newly released stills show the Educational Rights Protection Bureau navigating tense, high-pressure school cases. The images highlight not just the main team but also secondary characters whose personal struggles are resonating with audiences and fueling online discussions.
At the center of the series is a bold premise: an institution created to enforce accountability in education, even if it means operating beyond conventional rules. The team steps into conflict zones within schools, confronting issues that traditional systems struggle to resolve.
The characters driving the story include Na Hwa-jin, a former special forces operative turned inspector known for his direct and unflinching approach; Choi Gang-seok, the Education Minister defending the bureau’s controversial mission; Im Han-rim, a junior inspector whose calm exterior hides fearless resolve; and Bong Geun-dae, a young KAIST graduate whose analytical mind gets pulled into the emotional realities of field work.
Directed by Hong Jong-chan, known for Juvenile Justice and Mr. Plankton, the series continues to gain global traction as audiences — especially younger viewers — respond to its mix of action, emotion and moral tension.