Frasco pens letter days after appointment as advisor

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated Frasco to her new role five days ago.

Frasco then recalled her term as the Tourism chief which started in 2022, stating that the government, in partnership with local communities and the private sector, sought for the improvement of national tourism by boosting its economy.

She added that under her tutelage, the Department of Tourism helped millions of Filipinos sustain their jobs, provided support for enterprises and helped in the promotion of the innovation and culture of the Philippines.

“I carry this experience with deep gratitude for the workers, communities and partners across the tourism sector whose dedication sustains our nation, and I look forward to supporting the Administration’s efforts to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of communities across the Philippines,” she added.

Her duties under her new assignment include spearheading initiatives to bolster community resilience and drive sustainable local development nationwide.

In response to the growing climate-related pressures on local economies and infrastructure, Frasco is expected to prioritize the seamless coordination and delivery of key government programs to the communities.

Currently, the DOT is under the supervision of Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso as the officer-in-charge.