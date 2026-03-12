Frasco given graceful exit

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has released Frasco’s appointment” to her new role, the Palace said in a statement.

In her new advisory post, Frasco will oversee priority national initiatives at the community level in relation to climate-related hazards and disruptions.

“Secretary Frasco will transition from her role as Secretary of Tourism, where she led efforts to support tourism enterprises and livelihoods and to deepen partnerships with local governments nationwide,” the Palace said.

“The President expressed his appreciation for her service at the Department of Tourism and conveyed his confidence that her experience working closely with local governments and communities will continue to support the administration’s priorities,” the Palace said.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, in a press briefing, hinted at a Cabinet revamp set for today.

“Most likely, we will have an announcement tomorrow. It could be yes, or it could be no, but we will make an announcement tomorrow,” said Castro when asked about the DoT shuffle.

“I cannot provide details at the moment as the document, if there is one, has not yet been given to me. Once there is any announcement, I will share it with you — even if we are on work-from-home tomorrow,” Castro said.

As the Palace is observing a four-day workweek, Castro said she cannot say if an oath-taking will take place today.

“I cannot say at this point. Let’s just wait. We cannot preempt what the President may say, so let us wait for the official announcement. Let us see,” she said.

A source in the Department of Tourism said Frasco had bid her staff goodbye.

“I have read Madam’s graceful exit message,” the source told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Stakeholders anxious

Tourism stakeholders expressed concern about replacing Frasco midway through key tourism engagements tied to the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits this year.

Industry leaders said the transfer raised immediate questions on who will steer the DoT’s ASEAN-related initiatives and ensure continuity of the programs already underway.

Several tourism executives described the situation as unsettling, noting the timing of the leadership transition.

“Why have a transition in the middle of ASEAN?” one stakeholder said to DAILY TRIBUNE.

Sources in hotel groups and tourism sales and marketing organizations said the tourism sector is now “wary,” “jittery,” and “sad” over the development.

Tourism stakeholders described Frasco’s leadership with two words that repeatedly surfaced: “visionary” and “transformative.”

Tears shed

Within the DoT, sources said some officials were emotional following the report, with several undersecretaries seen in tears.

Private sector stakeholders expressed disappointment, noting that several initiatives and programs launched under Frasco were still in progress.

Michelle Taylan, founder and president of the Global Business Tourism Association, said industry players had seen firsthand how much work Frasco invested in the job.

“We feel sad. We feel it’s a loss,” Taylan reportedly said.

“Even from the start, we saw how hard she worked. She was the one pushing things forward. She worked nonstop. We hoped she could have finished her term because it was already nearing the point where the projects she started could have been completed properly,” she added.

Tourism leaders said the main concern now is ensuring that programs initiated by the department will continue without disruption.