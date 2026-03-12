Frasco given graceful exit

Ahead of an expected Cabinet revamp likely to be announced today, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco was reassigned to an advisory post while remaining in the Cabinet.
Malacañang described Frasco’s lateral move to Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities as a “transition.” In the meantime, the Department of Tourism (DoT) will be headed by Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso as officer-in-charge.
“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has released Frasco’s appointment” to her new role, the Palace said in a statement.
In her new advisory post, Frasco will oversee priority national initiatives at the community level in relation to climate-related hazards and disruptions.
“Secretary Frasco will transition from her role as Secretary of Tourism, where she led efforts to support tourism enterprises and livelihoods and to deepen partnerships with local governments nationwide,” the Palace said.
“The President expressed his appreciation for her service at the Department of Tourism and conveyed his confidence that her experience working closely with local governments and communities will continue to support the administration’s priorities,” the Palace said.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, in a press briefing, hinted at a Cabinet revamp set for today.
“Most likely, we will have an announcement tomorrow. It could be yes, or it could be no, but we will make an announcement tomorrow,” said Castro when asked about the DoT shuffle.
“I cannot provide details at the moment as the document, if there is one, has not yet been given to me. Once there is any announcement, I will share it with you — even if we are on work-from-home tomorrow,” Castro said.
As the Palace is observing a four-day workweek, Castro said she cannot say if an oath-taking will take place today.
“I cannot say at this point. Let’s just wait. We cannot preempt what the President may say, so let us wait for the official announcement. Let us see,” she said.
A source in the Department of Tourism said Frasco had bid her staff goodbye.
“I have read Madam’s graceful exit message,” the source told DAILY TRIBUNE.
Stakeholders anxious
Tourism stakeholders expressed concern about replacing Frasco midway through key tourism engagements tied to the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits this year.
Industry leaders said the transfer raised immediate questions on who will steer the DoT’s ASEAN-related initiatives and ensure continuity of the programs already underway.
Several tourism executives described the situation as unsettling, noting the timing of the leadership transition.
“Why have a transition in the middle of ASEAN?” one stakeholder said to DAILY TRIBUNE.
Sources in hotel groups and tourism sales and marketing organizations said the tourism sector is now “wary,” “jittery,” and “sad” over the development.
Tourism stakeholders described Frasco’s leadership with two words that repeatedly surfaced: “visionary” and “transformative.”
Tears shed
Within the DoT, sources said some officials were emotional following the report, with several undersecretaries seen in tears.
Private sector stakeholders expressed disappointment, noting that several initiatives and programs launched under Frasco were still in progress.
Michelle Taylan, founder and president of the Global Business Tourism Association, said industry players had seen firsthand how much work Frasco invested in the job.
“We feel sad. We feel it’s a loss,” Taylan reportedly said.
“Even from the start, we saw how hard she worked. She was the one pushing things forward. She worked nonstop. We hoped she could have finished her term because it was already nearing the point where the projects she started could have been completed properly,” she added.
Tourism leaders said the main concern now is ensuring that programs initiated by the department will continue without disruption.
Gains under Frasco
The resignation also comes after the tourism sector under the DoT recorded several milestones in 2025.
Among the major achievements was the arrival of the Michelin Guide in the Philippines, which recognized 108 establishments in Manila and Cebu, including one two-star, eight one-star, 25 Bib Gourmand, and 74 Michelin-Selected restaurants.
The country also hosted the first Terra Madre Asia and the Pacific in Bacolod City, bringing together chefs, producers, policymakers, and advocates to promote sustainable food systems across the region.
The DoT also rolled out its 2024–2028 Food and Gastronomy Tourism Roadmap and launched Local Market Tourism as a new sub-product to strengthen cultural and culinary tourism offerings.
The department likewise hosted the Salaam 2025 Expo, a Muslim travel trade show that generated about P1.8 million in sales, highlighting the potential of halal and Muslim-friendly tourism.
Preparations have also been underway for major global tourism engagements, including the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu and the United Nations Tourism Global Forum on Gastronomy.
According to the DoT, 19 new international direct flight routes were launched in 2025, linking Philippine gateways such as Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo and Kalibo to cities across Asia, Oceania, North America, and Eastern Europe.
The department also introduced new tourism initiatives such as the Transit Tour Program and Medical Concierge Services, designed to enhance the travel experience and support the medical and wellness tourism sector.
Tourism infrastructure and workforce programs were also expanded, including support for tourism workers affected by calamities and assistance for micro, small, and medium enterprises through the Turismo Asenso Loan Program.