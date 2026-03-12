Palace reassigns Frasco as adviser

Malacañang on Thursday announced that Christina Garcia Frasco has been appointed to a new role, leaving her post as Secretary of the Department of Tourism (DOT).
“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco as Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities,” the Palace said in a statement.
According to the Palace, Frasco will help strengthen the implementation and sustained follow-through of priority national initiatives at the community level, particularly as many areas across the country face increasing climate-related hazards that disrupt local economies and livelihoods.
“Secretary Frasco will transition from her role as Secretary of Tourism, where she led efforts to support tourism enterprises and livelihoods and to deepen partnerships with local governments nationwide,” the Palace said.
In the meantime, the DOT will be headed by an officer in charge, Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso.
“The President expressed his appreciation for her service at the Department of Tourism and conveyed confidence that her experience working closely with local governments and communities will continue to support the Administration’s priorities,” the Palace added.
Prior the announcement, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro hinted at a possible Cabinet development during a press briefing, saying an announcement could be made on Friday.
“Malamang bukas ay mayroon po tayong announcement. Pwedeng oo, pwedeng hindi, magbibigay kami ng announcement tomorrow,” Castro said when asked whether there would be a leadership change in the DOT.
She declined to provide details at the time.
“Hindi pa po ako makakapagbigay ng detalye sa ngayon at hindi pa po binibigay sa akin ang papel kung mayroon. Kapag mayroon nang anumang anunsyo, ibibigay ko sa inyo kahit po tayo ay work from home tomorrow,” Castro added.
Earlier, the Palace had denied rumors that Frasco would be replaced.
“So, kung wala akong papel, wala pa po akong ia-announce. Kung tinatanong ninyo kung may balasahan, sa ngayon wala pa. Bukas, kung may ibibigay sa aking papel, maaari akong mag-anunsyo,” Castro said, stressing that Frasco still had the President’s trust and confidence at the time.
Castro also said she could not confirm whether any official would take an oath during the Palace’s four-day workweek schedule.
“Hindi ko masasabi. Let’s just wait. Hindi po pwedeng unahan ang pwedeng masabi ng Pangulo. Hintayin muna natin. Let us see,” she said.
Meanwhile, a source from the DOT said Frasco had already resigned and bid farewell to her staff.
“Nabasa ko na ang graceful exit message ni Madam,” the source told the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Dita Angara Mathay, the Philippines’ special trade representative to Tokyo, has been floated as a possible replacement for Frasco, although Malacañang has yet to confirm this.
A source said Mathay is being considered due to her support for the creative industries, a sector being promoted by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.