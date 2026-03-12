Palace reassigns Frasco as adviser

“Secretary Frasco will transition from her role as Secretary of Tourism, where she led efforts to support tourism enterprises and livelihoods and to deepen partnerships with local governments nationwide,” the Palace said.

In the meantime, the DOT will be headed by an officer in charge, Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso.

“The President expressed his appreciation for her service at the Department of Tourism and conveyed confidence that her experience working closely with local governments and communities will continue to support the Administration’s priorities,” the Palace added.

Prior the announcement, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro hinted at a possible Cabinet development during a press briefing, saying an announcement could be made on Friday.

“Malamang bukas ay mayroon po tayong announcement. Pwedeng oo, pwedeng hindi, magbibigay kami ng announcement tomorrow,” Castro said when asked whether there would be a leadership change in the DOT.

She declined to provide details at the time.

“Hindi pa po ako makakapagbigay ng detalye sa ngayon at hindi pa po binibigay sa akin ang papel kung mayroon. Kapag mayroon nang anumang anunsyo, ibibigay ko sa inyo kahit po tayo ay work from home tomorrow,” Castro added.

Earlier, the Palace had denied rumors that Frasco would be replaced.

“So, kung wala akong papel, wala pa po akong ia-announce. Kung tinatanong ninyo kung may balasahan, sa ngayon wala pa. Bukas, kung may ibibigay sa aking papel, maaari akong mag-anunsyo,” Castro said, stressing that Frasco still had the President’s trust and confidence at the time.