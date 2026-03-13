Nationwide sale offers savings amid looming price hikes

Across stores nationwide and online, members can enjoy up to 50 percent off, buy 1 take 1 offers, stackable promos and value bundles across a wide range of beauty, health and wellness essentials, making it the perfect time to restock everyday must-haves and discover new self-care favorites.

Club members enjoy exclusive deals, reward points and stackable savings that make every purchase more rewarding. To help members stretch their budgets further, participating banks such as Metrobank, Chinabank, BDO and RCBC will offer additional discounts and payment perks throughout the sale period, making it even easier to maximize savings on every purchase.

Members can also look forward to deals from trusted brands like Luxe Organix, Fresh, L’Oréal, Pond’s, Vaseline, Garnier, Hairfix, Pretty Secret, Johnson & Johnson, Belo, Myra, Nutrigen, Ensure and Watsons Generics, as well as other well-loved local and global names.

Members can browse deals early in the Watsons App and enjoy flexible shopping options, including Express Delivery and Click and Collect, for added convenience. Those who prefer the in-store experience can also visit their nearest branch nationwide.