Phl Half Marathon Series 2026 unwraps

PUMA Philippines and RUNRIO Inc. officially launched the PUMA Philippine Half Marathon Series 2026 at Bridgetowne, The Victor in Pasig City, signaling the return of one of the country’s premier nationwide running events.
Now entering its second year, the series continues its mission of uniting runners across the Philippines through six race destinations spanning Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The nationwide circuit will once again feature races in Manila, Davao, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Clark.
“We’re delighted to get this series off and running, and we’re excited to see the number of runners who are embracing this running revolution,” RUNRIO general manager Andrew Neri said.
The Puma Philippine Half Marathon Series is a new nationwide initiative featuring marquee races across key cities in the Philippines, with marathons set in Iloilo, Davao, Cebu, Clark, Cagayan de Oro and Manila.
All races will have 21K, 10K and 5K categories in every city with runners who can complete all six races having the opportunity to earn the coveted All-City Finisher Medal.
The series also strengthens the country’s growing sports tourism movement, with support from the Department of Tourism and various local partners.
Also attending the event is Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar of the Office of Halal Tourism and Muslim Concerns and the Office of Film and Sports Tourism.