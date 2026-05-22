Phl Half Marathon Series 2026 unwraps

PUMA Philippines and RUNRIO Inc. officially launched the PUMA Philippine Half Marathon Series 2026 at Bridgetowne, The Victor in Pasig City, signaling the return of one of the country’s premier nationwide running events.

Now entering its second year, the series continues its mission of uniting runners across the Philippines through six race destinations spanning Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The nationwide circuit will once again feature races in Manila, Davao, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Clark.

“We’re delighted to get this series off and running, and we’re excited to see the number of runners who are embracing this running revolution,” RUNRIO general manager Andrew Neri said.