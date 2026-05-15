PNP moves vs criminals exploiting brownouts

“I have already directed all regional and provincial directors to intensify foot and mobile patrols, specifically in residential and commercial hubs during the scheduled power interruptions at night,” Nartatez said.

“Darkness must not be an invitation for akyat-bahay or street-level crimes. Our personnel are instructed to utilize high-visibility tactics, including the use of blinkers and searchlights, to let the community know that the police are present and vigilant even when the lights are out,” he added.

The PNP chief’s order was issued as part of a preventive posture to address the possible rise in theft and street robbery during prolonged periods of low visibility in residential areas and business districts.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure public safety and welfare, especially during challenging times.

“We are also mobilizing our Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams to act as additional eyes and ears on the ground. The synergy between the PNP and local community watchmen is crucial in maintaining a crime-free environment during these manual load-dropping events,” Nartatez added.

Local police units have been instructed to coordinate closely with barangay officials and local government units to reinforce watch systems during blackout schedules, particularly in densely populated neighborhoods and transport corridors.

“The public can expect a heightened police presence at critical transit points and areas with high foot traffic. Our command centers and emergency hotlines, such as Unified 911, will remain fully operational through backup power systems to ensure that every call for help is answered without delay,” Nartatez said.