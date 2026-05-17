SM Supermalls, PMAP expand job and upskilling fairs

Building on the success of their previous career fair collaboration, SM Supermalls and the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) are expanding the reach of their nationwide job fairs while introducing more upskilling opportunities designed to prepare Filipinos for the evolving demands of today’s workforce.
SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan and PMAP president Engelbert T. Camasura formalized the partnership by recently signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to achieve their common goals.
Tan says the Mo U signifies SM Supermalls’ continued commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Filipinos through partnerships that support employment, growth and community development.
Tan and Camasura promise fairs that go beyond job matching by offering continuous learning and workforce readiness through career development and upskilling initiatives.
PMAP’s extensive network of human resources and people management professionals nationwide will help further strengthen regional career fair programs and bring more opportunities closer to local communities, according to Camasura.
As one of the country’s largest most-loved mall networks, SM Supermalls continues to transform its spaces into venues that create meaningful community impact — from employment opportunities and government service access to programs that support growth and empowerment for Filipinos.
Believing that career opportunities should be within reach, SM designs job fair experiences that respond to the evolving needs of different job seeker tribes — from fresh graduates and first-time job hunters to career shifters and experienced professionals seeking their next opportunity. More than a venue, SM serves as a platform where talent meets opportunity — connecting jobseekers with employers, strengthening workforce development, and supporting inclusive economic growth through strong public and private partnerships.