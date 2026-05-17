SM Supermalls, PMAP expand job and upskilling fairs

Building on the success of their previous career fair collaboration, SM Supermalls and the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) are expanding the reach of their nationwide job fairs while introducing more upskilling opportunities designed to prepare Filipinos for the evolving demands of today’s workforce.

SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan and PMAP president Engelbert T. Camasura formalized the partnership by recently signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to achieve their common goals.