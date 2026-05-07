P2.9-M nationwide linked Bingo event slated

Casino Filipino Angeles in Pampanga will host the event, which will be played simultaneously at participating branches in Bacolod, Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Olongapo and Tagaytay.

The tournament has also expanded to include several partner venues — NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Okada Manila, Winford Resort and Casino Manila, Newport World Resorts, and Bingo Bee Malabon.