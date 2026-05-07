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P2.9-M nationwide linked Bingo event slated

P2.9-M nationwide linked Bingo event slated
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The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. will hold the second leg of its quarterly “P1K for P2M Nationwide Linked Bingo Games” on 14 June, featuring a total of P2.9 million in tax-free prizes.

P2.9-M nationwide linked Bingo event slated
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Casino Filipino Angeles in Pampanga will host the event, which will be played simultaneously at participating branches in Bacolod, Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Olongapo and Tagaytay.

The tournament has also expanded to include several partner venues — NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Okada Manila, Winford Resort and Casino Manila, Newport World Resorts, and Bingo Bee Malabon.            

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