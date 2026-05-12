Go warns against ‘white elephant’ health projects

“What is important here is to complement each other; you don’t need to fight,” Go said. “Work together because you are needed. The local government units need those DoH facilities.”

The senator cited that several projects have stalled due to a cycle of blame between the DoH and local officials. He highlighted that many lower-income municipalities, particularly fourth-class towns, lack the funding to complete or maintain these facilities on their own.

Go stressed that the national government must ensure the proper implementation of the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, which is designed to bring healthcare to remote and impoverished communities.

“Many provinces or LGUs rely on the DoH because you have the funds,” Go said. “I have been consistent in reminding implementing offices: Do not let these become white elephants. Do not abandon them and ensure they are useful.”

The senator cited the Super Health Centers program as an initiative that requires seamless partnership. These centers aim to provide primary care in an archipelagic nation where many residents must travel hours to reach a hospital.

He pointed to the island municipality of Tingloy in Batangas as a success story where a completed DoH project saved residents from a two-hour journey to the nearest medical center.

While the DoH and local units typically sign agreements before construction begins, Go argued the national government remains responsible for assisting municipalities that lack the financial capacity to sustain operations.

Go requested a status update from the DoH regarding its “catch-up plan” to ensure that all primary care facilities are fully operational and accessible to the public.