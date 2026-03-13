Fire destroys barge at MisOr shipyard

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tagoloan immediately responded to the scene and battled the blaze.

Responders from MDRRMO Tagoloan also assisted in the emergency response operations to help manage the situation and ensure safety in the area.

Firefighters continuously conducted fire suppression operations to fully contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Authorities also implemented safety measures around the area to prevent the blaze from spreading to other ships while monitoring the situation.

Auhtorities are still conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and how the incident started.

No injuries or deaths were reported during the fire outbreak.