The Court said BAA No. 77 conflicted with the Bangsamoro Organic Law and the Constitution because it redistricted parliamentary districts during the election period, resulting in changes to election precincts in violation of the Voter's Registration Act.

It also ruled that the measure amounted to unconstitutional gerrymandering and contained provisions that improperly expanded the powers of Congress and the President.

The justices likewise rejected arguments that the Court had encroached on the powers of Congress and the Commission on Elections after it directed that the first BARMM parliamentary elections be held no later than 31 March 2026.

According to the Court, the directive fell within its authority to resolve the controversy and safeguard the people's right to suffrage.

The resolution also noted that while the motions for reconsideration were pending, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12317 on 25 March 2026, moving the first regular BARMM parliamentary elections from 30 March to 14 September 2026.

The Court also denied a motion to intervene filed by several members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament, saying it was filed only after judgment had already been rendered and would merely delay the proceedings.

It likewise rejected a motion seeking the voluntary inhibition of Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, finding no valid ground for his disqualification.

The case stemmed from the enactment of BAA No. 77 following the Supreme Court's decision excluding Sulu from the BARMM, which required the redistribution of parliamentary seats previously allocated to the province.

While acknowledging that a new redistricting measure was necessary, the Court held that BAA No. 77 failed to comply with the requirements of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and the Constitution.