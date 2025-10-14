SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
CIDG arrests gunrunner in Angeles City

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested a suspect during a buy-bust operation along Arayat Blvd., Barangay Pampanga, Angeles City on Thursday, 9 October.

According to the CIDG PMaj Domingo Resma Jr., the operatives of the CIDG Angeles City Field Unit conducted the operation under OPLAN Paglalansag Omega.

The operation led to the arrest of alias "Wacky."

The suspect was caught selling an unlicensed firearm worth P6,500 to a police poseur buyer. Recovered from his possession were a caliber 9mm ROHM pistol, ammunition, boodle money, and marked cash.

