Chicosci to represent the Phl at Baybeats Musicfest Stage

Chicosci is heading back to the Baybeats Music Festival in Singapore on 31 October.

The band last performed at Baybeats 15 years ago — leaving a lasting impression that fans across the region still talk about today.

This year, the Manila-born group steps back into the Singapore spotlight, now with a sound that has evolved while staying true to the same passion and spirit that defined their early years.

For Singapore fans, Baybeats is a chance to relive favorites like “Paris,” “A Promise,” and “Chicosci Vampire Social Club” — songs that became anthems of the 2000s Filipino rock movement.

For Chicosci, this homecoming of sorts goes beyond just another festival slot — it’s a reunion with a community that has supported them from the start.

“Singapore is very special to Chicosci,” vocalist Miggy Chavez said. “It’s one of the first places outside of the Philippines where we played. Being invited back to the Baybeats stage is a privilege and a huge honor. More than anything, we’re excited to perform for the Filipinos who’ve been with us since day one.”

Baybeats Music Festival 2025 runs from 30 October to 2 November at the Esplanade, Singapore. Admission is free.