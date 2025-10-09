4 nabbed, P15M worth of smuggled fuel, cigarettes seized

Four individuals arrested, including a Chinese national, while over P15.1 million worth of suspected smuggled petroleum products and illicit cigarettes were seized in separate operations conducted in Batangas and Quezon provinces, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported Thursday.

CIDG director P/MGen. Robert AA Morico said the first operation was carried out around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, 6 October, at a gasoline station along Balete Road, Barangay Balagtas in Batangas City.

Three male suspects, identified only as Ed, Sam, and Sid, were apprehended by CIDG Batangas operatives for allegedly engaging in the illegal trade and distribution of petroleum products, locally referred to as “paihi.”

Seized from the suspects were two fuel tanker trucks containing approximately 26,000 liters of diesel, 10,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, and 4,000 liters of premium fuel, with an estimated value of PHP9.14 million.

Morico said the operation was prompted by verified intelligence reports regarding the illegal sale of petroleum believed to be sourced from fuel smuggling and pilferage, activities that are typically done to evade taxes and government duties.

The three suspects will face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1865, which penalizes the illegal trading and distribution of petroleum products.

On the same day, CIDG operatives led by P/LtCol. Rix Villareal arrested a Chinese national in Lucena City, Quezon province, after the suspect was found in possession of around P6 million worth of assorted counterfeit cigarettes.

Authorities confiscated 95 master cases of cigarettes from the suspect’s warehouse. The seized brands included Marlboro, Marshal, H&P, Carnival, Cannon, Xplore Blue Modern American Blend, Modern King, HP, Fortune, Chesterfield, Champion, and Mighty, with an estimated total value of PHP6.03 million.

The Chinese national is facing multiple charges for violating Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines), RA No. 10643 (Graphic Health Warnings Law), RA No. 9211 (Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003), and RA No. 8424 (National Internal Revenue Code).

In a separate development, Morico also reported the arrest of a couple with multiple arrest warrants related to their alleged involvement in communist insurgency in Mindanao.

The suspects were captured on October 3 in Purok 3, Barangay Cagdianao, Claver, Surigao del Norte.

According to CIDG, the male suspect is listed as the number two most wanted person in the Caraga Region, while his common-law wife is ranked third. Both are alleged members of the Communist Terrorist Group under Weakened Guerrilla Front 30.

They are facing several charges, including murder, frustrated murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, arson, and crimes against humanity.

Morico said the arrested individuals will be presented to the courts that issued the arrest warrants.

“This operation underscores our unyielding stance against terrorism. With their capture, we significantly helped the government win over terrorism and helped the victims and their families attain the justice they deserved,” he added.