P400K worth of shabu seized, female HVI nabbed in Nueva Ecija

Some P400,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized, while a female high-value individual (HVI) was arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation at Barangay San Mariano in the town of San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, on 8 October.

According to the San Antonio Municipal Police Station, personnel conducted a buy-bust operation in the area around 1 a.m., leading to the arrest of the HVI, a 44-year-old woman from Barangay Pias, General Tinio.

The report stated that an undercover police officer was able to purchase one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu from the suspect. During the arrest, authorities seized around 55.75 grams of the same substance, with an estimated street value of P379,100, including the P1,000 buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.