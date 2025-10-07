Asia-Pacific nations face acute risks

A former lawmaker and prominent environmental advocate told an international forum of climate leaders that the Philippines has "done more than its commitments to rapidly shift to renewable energy."

Joey Salceda, a former Asian co-chair of the United Nations Green Climate Fund (UNGCF), made the comments during the "Leaders in the Asia-Pacific for Building Ambitious Climate Momentum Toward COP30" talks, which coincided with the inaugural Bangkok Climate Action Week on 1 October.

COP30 is the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, scheduled for November 2025 in Belém, Brazil.

Salceda said that new power projects, some developed in collaboration with the private sector, are helping the Department of Energy hit its target of increasing renewable energy sources to 35 percent of the total energy mix by 2030.

However, Salceda, who formerly represented Albay province, stressed that industrialized countries must "share the burden to concessionally finance the shift of developing countries away from coal and fossil fuels." He argued that countries like the Philippines suffer most from the impacts of emissions created by industrialized nations.

“Those who benefit from what harms us must be the ones who must pay the most for this transition,” he added.

During discussions on "Asia-Pacific's role in the global climate action," he stressed that the right of developing countries to development, the need for expanded climate financing, and the recognition of loss and damage are central to climate justice.

Drawing on his experience, he advocated for a convergence of political will, institutional strength, and predictable climate finance to lead the region toward a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.

Organizers of the Bangkok talks highlighted the urgency for the region, noting that with ASEAN energy demand projected to rise by 60 percent by 2040, the region "must accelerate decarbonization while advancing poverty reduction and climate resilience."

Salceda currently chairs the UN Institute for Risk and Strategic Studies, Inc., a policy-oriented think tank based in Manila.