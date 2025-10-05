PCSO sends aid caravan to Cebu, Masbate

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) early Sunday deployed a major Aid Caravan to Cebu and Masbate to deliver food packs, medicines, and essential supplies to families affected by recent calamities. Partnering with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), the send-off was organized at the LRTA compound at LRT-2 Depot, Marcos Highway, Santolan, Pasig City, with MMDA enforcers escorting the convoy to the RORO port.

The caravan carries with it not just relief goods, but a strong message of compassion, unity, and government service in action, according to Melquiades Robles, PCSO General Manager. He said the PCSO and its partners have prepared and dispatched 18,220 Charitimba packs, 4,041 evacuation kits, 664 boxes of medicines, and 7,974 relief items from its Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs). The total value of aid has reached P50 million, excluding transportation costs.

“These are more than just numbers—they are symbols of solidarity,” Robles said.

“Behind every pack and every delivery is the compassion of a nation that stands with its people,” he added.

The Cebu Caravan—composed of three PCSO buses, eleven PTVs (Patient Transport Vehicles), and five MMDA dump trucks—will travel by land to assist earthquake-affected areas in the province. PCSO and its AACs were among the first to send emergency aid to Cebu, ensuring sustained assistance and continued government presence for affected families.

The Masbate proper, with six PCSO wing vans and one PTV unit, will bring relief goods and medical supplies to Burias and Ticao Islands, two of the hardest-hit areas. Robles said the effort complements local government operations and ensures that aid reaches even the most remote and isolated communities.

He added that the PCSO, together with the MMDA and LRTA, continues to transform public service into concrete action. Through this caravan, Robles said the government reaffirms that in times of crisis, compassion knows no distance—and that the Filipino spirit of bayanihan endures in every act of kindness.