Lights, laughter and love for cinema return: PELÍCULA>PELIKULA

Looking for a family-friendly weekend plan, a unique date night, or simply a reason to dive into the arts? The Spanish Film Festival PELÍCULA>PELIKULA is back this October, bringing with it a celebration of stories, culture, and connections that span continents.

If you’ve ever wanted to see cinema act as a bridge between cultures, this year’s festival promises exactly that. Now on its 24th edition, the much-loved event runs from 10 to 20 October at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, offering not just screenings but also a gathering space where stories from Spain, Latin America, and the Philippines meet under the stars.

What began in 2002 as a cultural initiative by Instituto Cervantes has since grown into a Manila tradition. Regular festival-goers know it is not only about the films but also about the conversations that linger after the credits roll. Here, Spanish dramas share the screen with Filipino shorts, and Latin American storytelling finds resonance in audiences who see parts of themselves reflected on the big screen.

More than a lineup, each edition opens doors to new voices, invites viewers to reflect on shared histories, and sparks creative exchanges across borders. It is where filmmakers, students, and casual movie lovers can sit side by side, discovering how cinema can speak a language beyond words. This year’s program features over 20 films with something for every kind of viewer, from gripping dramas and thought-provoking documentaries to vibrant animations and Latin American gems, alongside a curated selection of Filipino shorts. All screenings are free, with English subtitles, making the festival welcoming for both film enthusiasts and curious first-timers.

Families will also find something special. On 12 October, before the animated film Robotia, young audiences can join creative workshops and even get the chance to win footballs and a Real Madrid jersey signed by legend Emilio Butragueño. It is a playful reminder that PELÍCULA>PELIKULA celebrates both the joy of cinema and the next generation of culture lovers.

True to tradition, the Audience Choice Award returns, allowing viewers to cast their votes and choose the festival favorite. The winning film will be announced on closing night and screened once more at Power Plant Cinema 6.

Now nearing its 25th year, PELÍCULA>PELIKULA has become one of the longest-running cultural festivals in the country. More than that, it has created a rhythm of return for audiences who come back not just for the films but also for the sense of community it builds. This October, the Ayala Triangle Gardens will once again glow with the kind of magic that only cinema, in all its diversity, can create.