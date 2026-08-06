Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairman and filmmaker Jose Javier Reyes called on Asian nations to embrace their shared identity and cultural strengths, saying the region should stop measuring its success against Western standards and instead celebrate what makes Asia unique.

Speaking during the opening of the 2026 Korean Film Festival, Reyes said Asia’s diverse cultures are united by common values that can be expressed through film, animation and other creative industries.

“We’re all Asians,” Reyes said. “We should learn from one another and recognize the power of being Asian. We should stop measuring ourselves based on Western standards because, as somebody says, the sun rises from the East.”

Reyes cited South Korea as an example of how sustained investment in culture can transform a country’s global standing. He said the worldwide success of Korean entertainment was built through years of planning, dedication and pride in national identity.

“Hallyu did not happen overnight,” he said. “It took decades of dedication, focus and love for Korea by Koreans. If we want our own popular culture to be appreciated around the world, we must first love who we are.”

The veteran filmmaker also underscored the role of cinema and animation in fostering understanding across cultures, saying stories have the power to unite people regardless of nationality, religion or beliefs.

“Film brings us together. Film binds humanity,” Reyes said, describing animation as one of cinema’s most compelling forms of storytelling.

He added that promoting animation, documentaries and short films remains one of the FDCP’s priorities as it seeks to strengthen the Philippine creative industry.

Reyes also thanked the Korean Cultural Center for deepening cultural ties between the Philippines and South Korea, noting that Korean dramas, films and music have helped Filipinos better appreciate Korean culture while opening opportunities for greater cultural exchange across Asia.