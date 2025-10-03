DoH cites Laoag for 90% HPV vaccination coverage

The Department of Health (DoH) has recognized the Laoag City Government for achieving a 90 percent coverage rate in administering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to eligible girls aged 9 to 14.

“Achieving 90 percent HPV vaccination coverage is no small feat,” DoH Ilocos Regional Director Paula Paz said as she presented the plaque of recognition to Laoag Mayor James Bryan Alcid.

“Laoag City has demonstrated what can be accomplished when local leaders, health workers, schools, and communities work hand in hand to protect our children,” Sydiongco added.

She urged other local government units to follow Laoag’s example and ramp up their immunization efforts, particularly against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria and HPV.

The HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases, is a vital part of the routine immunization schedule for girls aged 9 to 14, including the screening for breast and cervical cancer for eligible adults.