Illegal firearms, explosives, drugs seized in Angeles City

Illegal firearms, explosives and illegal drugs were seized during the implementation of Oplan Paglalansag Omega and Oplan Big Bertha at Purok 5, Brgy. Amsic, in Angeles City, Pampanga on 30 September 2025.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Angeles City Field Unit, in coordination with PNP-SAF, 25th Special Action Company, and 25AB, conducted the said operation that led to the arrest of male suspect.

The CIDG said that the suspect was arrested for violations of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act), RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), and RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Multiple high-powered firearms, assorted ammunition, a hand grenade, several drug paraphernalia, and 12 sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 60 grams with an estimated street value of P408,000.00 were seized during the joint operation.