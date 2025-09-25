OpongPH | As of 5 AM, 26 September 2025

PAGASA reported on its 5 AM advisory that Severe Tropical Storm Opong has weakened but remains a significant threat as it moves over Masbate.

Current Location (4:00 a.m.):

Near Palanas, Masbate (12.1°N, 123.9°E).

Intensity:

Maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h with gusts up to 150 km/h; central pressure at 985 hPa.

Movement:

West-northwestward at 30 km/h.

Wind Radius:

Strong to storm-force winds extend up to 460 kilometers from the center.