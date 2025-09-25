OpongPH | As of 5 AM, 26 September 2025

PAGASA reported on its 5 AM advisory that Severe Tropical Storm Opong has weakened but remains a significant threat as it moves over Masbate.
Current Location (4:00 a.m.):
Near Palanas, Masbate (12.1°N, 123.9°E).
Intensity:
Maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h with gusts up to 150 km/h; central pressure at 985 hPa.
Movement:
West-northwestward at 30 km/h.
Wind Radius:
Strong to storm-force winds extend up to 460 kilometers from the center.
Luzon: Sorsogon, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), Albay, western and southern Camarines Sur, southern Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands), Batangas, southern Laguna
Visayas: Northern Samar, northern and central Eastern Samar, northern and central Samar, Biliran, northern Leyte
Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds, 62-88 km/h)
Warning lead time: 24 hours
Areas affected:
Luzon: Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, rest of Quezon, rest of Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, southern Zambales, Calamian Islands
Visayas: Rest of Eastern Samar, rest of Samar, northern and central Leyte, northern Cebu (including Camotes and Bantayan Islands), extreme northern Negros Occidental, northern Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, northwestern Antique (including Caluya Islands)
Signal No. 1 (Strong winds, 39-61 km/h)
Warning lead time: 36 hours
Areas affected:
Luzon: Central and southern Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, southwestern Mountain Province, Benguet, southern Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, rest of Zambales, Cuyo Islands, northern mainland Palawan
Visayas: Southern Leyte, rest of Leyte, eastern and central Bohol, central Cebu, northern Negros Oriental, northern and central Negros Occidental, central Iloilo, central Antique
Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands)
'Opong' is expected to continue west-northwest across Masbate, Sibuyan Sea, southern CALABARZON, and northern MIMAROPA, before reaching the West Philippine Sea by late tonight or early tomorrow.