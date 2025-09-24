DSWD seeks volunteers for food packs production

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is seeking volunteers to help pack and prepare relief goods for communities affected by natural disasters.

In a statement, the agency disclosed that it is calling for assistance at the Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC) in Pasay City to assemble family food packs (FFPs).

The move is part of the government’s push to strengthen disaster preparedness as a series of typhoons continues to hit the country.

“The help of volunteers will go a long way in our goal to ensure that sufficient FFPs are in store and can immediately be deployed for prepositioning before a typhoon strikes,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao.

On Tuesday, beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DoLE) cash-for-work program, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), lent their support to the initiative.

Dumlao, who also serves as the DSWD’s spokesperson, expressed gratitude to the DoLE-TUPAD beneficiaries and other walk-in volunteers for their contributions.