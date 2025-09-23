DILG: Philippines committed to stronger ASEAN partnerships

The Philippines, through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening partnerships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) community as it prepares to host the ASEAN Summit in 2026.

At the 3rd ASEAN Ambassadors Dialogue on Monday, the DILG emphasized its strong resolve to strengthen ties with the country’s ASEAN neighbors.

“The DILG stands firm with ASEAN in advancing regional goals through sustained collaboration. We have worked alongside our ASEAN counterparts on local governance, disaster risk reduction, and regional security,” DILG Undersecretary Marlo Iringan said during the opening program.

Iringan cited the department’s contributions in the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC), knowledge sharing on decentralization and local governance, as well as its support to the ASEAN Mayors Forum and Smart Cities Network.

The DILG also underscored that the Philippines’ ongoing efforts are aligned with ASEAN’s aspirations for people-centered and future-ready communities.

“In the Philippines, under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we are moving forward with Bagong Pilipinas—a government that is pro-people, transparent, and results-oriented. These are values we believe are shared across ASEAN,” DILG Atty. Jon Paulo Salvahan said.

The Dialogue provided a platform for ASEAN leaders to engage in meaningful discussions on strategies to deepen relations among member-states. Also present were DILG Undersecretary Rolando Puno and Assistant Secretary Lilian De Leon. Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac from the Philippine National Police and Assistant Secretary Marshall Louis Alferez from the Department of Foreign Affairs also joined in addressing key issues raised by ASEAN representatives.

“We are not just neighbors; we are partners. And together, we can build a Southeast Asia that is secure, connected, and ready for the future,” Salvahan emphasized in closing.

As the Philippines prepares to host the ASEAN Summit in 2026, the Dialogue marks a significant step in building momentum and fostering solidarity among member-states, ensuring that the region remains a champion of peace, progress, and resilience. This effort reflects the spirit of One ASEAN, united in purpose and action for a stronger regional community.