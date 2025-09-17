Solon pushes tighter measures vs illegal fishing

1Tahanan Party-list Representative Nathaniel Oducado is pushing for stronger measures in Congress to combat illegal fishing and protect small-scale fishermen.

Oducado said he is committed to solving the problem of illegal fishing not only in Capiz but across the country.

"This greatly affects our small fishermen," Oducado said.

Illegal fishing threatens marine resources and harms the livelihoods of legal fishermen. By raising the issue in Congress, Oducado said he aims to promote stronger enforcement, sustainable fisheries management, and support programs for local fisherfolk.

"May this give justice and protection to our fellow countrymen who work hard at sea," he said, emphasizing the need for policies that balance environmental protection and social justice.

Oducado, who is also vice chairman of Housing and Urban Development, said the 1Tahanan Party-list will continue to champion the rights of ordinary Filipino families.