Banned e-sabong site returns as ICF

A controversial e-sabong site has returned online, this time under a new name.

Formerly known as the Sabong Grand Master Cup (SGMC), the site has rebranded itself as International Cockfight (ICF)— just days after being shut down by Philippine authorities.

The quick comeback has raised eyebrows among regulators and industry watchers, who say it shows just how resilient the underground e-sabong scene remains, despite repeated government crackdowns.

SGMC had long been one of the most prominent names in online cockfighting, drawing millions in wagers from both local and international bettors. The platform has been accused of enabling unregulated gambling, bypassing national gaming laws, and using digital anonymity to keep operating.

Its swift re-emergence under a new brand suggests the individuals behind the operation are far from deterred. Industry insiders say the rebrand is meant to give the platform a more global image while trying to distance itself from Philippine oversight.

“This is a cat-and-mouse game,” claimed an insider familiar with the underground betting scene. “Every time the authorities clamp down, they come back stronger, bolder, and under a new name. Whoever is behind this clearly has influence, resources, and the will to defy authority.”

The case underscores a bigger challenge for regulators: the growing wave of digital gambling sites powered by offshore servers, anonymous payments, and borderless markets. These elements have made enforcement increasingly difficult, even as Philippine authorities ramp up efforts to shut down illegal e-sabong operations.

As officials continue to monitor ICF’s activities, the platform’s rapid rebranding sends a clear message — the forces behind SGMC remain undeterred and determined to maintain their stake in the high-stakes world of online cockfighting.