DOT backs higher 2026 budget with Solon’s support

The Department of Tourism gained the support of several House of Representatives lawmakers to have a higher budget to further develop the country’s tourism industry next year.

The DoT is seeking P3.718 billion under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2026.

Broken down, the large chunk of P3.19 billion is allocated to the Office of the Secretary, while its attached agencies, namely the Intramuros Administration, the National Parks Development Committee, and the Philippine Commission of Sports Scuba Diving, will have P159 million, P320 million, and P44.9 million, respectively.

During the DoT’s budget presentation before the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday, lawmakers advocated for an increase in the budget of the agency after Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco outlined key priorities and funding allocations to sustain the country's tourism recovery and development initiatives.

Rep. Bernadette Escudero of the 1st District of Sorsogon—who sits as House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairperson—described the transformative role of tourism in uplifting lives, especially on the regional level.

“I have seen firsthand how tourism can transform lives—how a simple homestay, a small food stall, or a guided tour can provide a livelihood for families. Every beach we preserve, every cultural tradition we keep alive, is not just about attracting visitors; it is about honoring who we are and ensuring that our people benefit from the blessings of our land. This, for me, is what makes Philippine tourism so meaningful,” she said.

House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairperson and TGP-Partylist Rep. Jose “Bong” Teves, Jr. also manifested his support for the DoT’s proposed budget, noting the massive potential of the domestic tourism market of the Philippines in the entire Southeast Asia.

“I would like to reiterate my full support for the proposed budget of the Department of Tourism. And if possible, taasan po natin ito. I also encourage my fellow congressmen to support the same,” he said.

Leyte 5th District Rep. Carl Nicolas Cari echoed the importance of tourism investments, thus echoing his support by saying: “I want to express my support for increasing the Department of Tourism’s budget. The Secretary’s statement from last year still resonates with me: every peso invested in tourism is an investment in our nation's future, the lives of millions of Filipinos.”

Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez also manifested his support.

“This representation would like to manifest that the Department of Tourism not only needs its budget restored, but certainly increased for the benefit of our nation. I believe that with what is going on amongst our ASEAN countries, this is a bright spot for the Philippines,” he said.

Outstanding performance

Meanwhile, Secretary Frasco also shared the outstanding performance of the industry last year at the budget hearing.

“Recognizing the necessity of ensuring a developmental approach towards harnessing the potential of tourism for the Philippines, we have ensured that we use every peso that has been invested in tourism in as creative, innovative, and equitable a manner as we can,” she said.

In 2024, Philippine tourism generated approximately P3.86 trillion in internal tourism expenditure, accounting for an 8.9 percent contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The figure is about 13.12 percent higher than in 2023 and surpasses pre-pandemic levels at 103.21 percent of 2019. The industry also generated a record-breaking P700 billion in inbound tourism expenditure in the same year, cementing a rising global demand and contribution to the local economy.