The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) is targeting faster investment conversion and infrastructure development after President and Chief Executive Officer Gil G. Taway IV secured a second three-year term.

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Taway took his oath of office on 12 October at the APECO Corporate Campus in Casiguran, Aurora, in the presence of local government officials, barangay captains and Indigenous Peoples’ leaders from the Dinalungan-Casiguran-Dilasag (DiCaDi) area.

During his first term, APECO developed an investment pipeline worth about P30 billion involving 15 prospective locators in renewable energy, defense, cold storage, warehousing, tourism, healthcare, skills training and digital connectivity.

The agency also addressed nearly P800 million worth of abandoned infrastructure projects, including power distribution, water supply, sewage treatment and road networks. It completed 30 capital assets and secured an additional 20.9 hectares of land, including property intended for airport development.

APECO reported about 1,200 jobs generated through infrastructure projects, alongside 135 additional positions within the agency. Its workforce grew to 253 employees, including 60 Indigenous Peoples.

For his second term, Taway aims to position APECO as a strategic economic gateway along the country’s eastern seaboard, with infrastructure, defense and tourism as key development areas.

“We want the government to act as an entrepreneurial pioneer, using public resources to help unlock investments and deliver inclusive growth in areas that have long been underserved,” Taway said in Filipino during the 2026 State of APECO Address on 12 October.

Two prospective locators are expected to begin operations this year. International Workplace Group (IWG) and Freya Trading Inc. are set to launch a Super Health Center and the AuHarvest Training and Assessment Center, respectively, with the latter involving Australian equity and plans to develop local workforce skills.

APECO also said negotiations with US defense logistics company Anglicotech LLC are at an advanced stage, with construction of its proposed facility expected to begin soon.

Since 2024, the agency has engaged more than 40 global companies to explore opportunities in renewable energy, defense, digital infrastructure, logistics, fisheries, tourism and industrial development.

APECO said its next priority is to turn investor interest into operating businesses, completed projects and employment opportunities for Aurora and neighboring communities.